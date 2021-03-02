Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor Recalled

(RTTNews) - Quaker Oats Co., a unit of food and beverages giant PepsiCo, Inc., has recalled 3.03 oz. bags of Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor for the possible presence of undeclared soy ingredients, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves 4,550 units of Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor with UPC code of 0 30000 31984 0, and best before date of May 29, 2021. No other Quaker products or Rice Crisps bag sizes or flavors are impacted by this recall.

The affected products may have been distributed to retail stores in around 21 states. These include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, a known allergen, may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

However, the company has not received any reports of illness related to the affected products to date.

Consumers can return the product to a retailer for a refund.

In similar recalls citing undeclared soy, Ocean Beauty Seafood LLC in early February called back 8450 packages of Publix brand Parmesan-Crusted Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets.

In January, Maine Grains Inc. called back 2,000 pounds of Organic Yellow Peas for undeclared soybeans, and Door County Coffee & Tea Co. recalled French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups for undeclared milk and soy.

In January, a health alert was issued for around 43 pounds of not-ready-to-eat or NRTE, heat treated, not fully cooked chicken enchilada products for the presence of undeclared soy.

