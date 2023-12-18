News & Insights

Quaker Oats Recalls Granola Bars, Cereal Products Over Possible Salmonella Risk

December 18, 2023 — 01:41 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Quaker Oats has recalled specific granola bars and cereal products due to possible salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled foods include the Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip granola bars, Big Chewy granola bars variety pack, Chewy Bars and Dipps variety pack, Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal, among others. The detailed list can be found on the FDA website.

"To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall," the FDA said in a news release announcing the recall.

The products listed below are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Customers have been asked to check their pantries for any of the recalled products and dispose of them.

