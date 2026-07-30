Quaker Houghton Swings To Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Quaker Houghton (KWR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, driven by higher revenues.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corp. was $26.8 million, or $1.55 per share, compared with a net loss of $66.6 million, or $3.78 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings increased to $2.19 per diluted share from $1.71 per share.

Quarterly net sales increased 10.2% to $532.6 million from $483.4 million a year ago, driven by a 7% increase in sales volumes, a 2% favorable foreign currency impact and a 1% improvement in selling price and product mix.

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