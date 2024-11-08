Quaker Houghton price target raised to $200 from $190 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Quaker Houghton (KWR) to $200 from $190 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q3 results and Q4 guidance. Despite the economic travails, which seem especially acute in the EU, Piper is increasing it price target it told investors.
