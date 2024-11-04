Quaker Houghton price target lowered to $205 from $210 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research lowered the firm’s price target on Quaker Houghton (KWR) to $205 from $210 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company is struggling as underlying market weakness in auto, steel, and industrial markets weigh on its earnings, the analyst tells investors. In the long-term, the firm believes a combination of share gains, improving mix, digital initiatives, and capital deployment can drive both earnings leverage as well as shareholder value creation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KWR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.