Quaker Houghton price target lowered to $205 from $210 at Seaport Research

November 04, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Seaport Research lowered the firm’s price target on Quaker Houghton (KWR) to $205 from $210 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company is struggling as underlying market weakness in auto, steel, and industrial markets weigh on its earnings, the analyst tells investors. In the long-term, the firm believes a combination of share gains, improving mix, digital initiatives, and capital deployment can drive both earnings leverage as well as shareholder value creation.

