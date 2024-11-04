News & Insights

Quaker Houghton price target lowered to $180 from $195 at RBC Capital

November 04, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Quaker Houghton (KWR) to $180 from $195 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings miss. The company saw some volume headwinds and lower price from cost pass-through in Q3, though the buyside expectations were likely lower given headwinds in Auto and Aerospace strikes, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on KWR:

