Quaker Houghton price target lowered to $180 from $195 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Quaker Houghton (KWR) to $180 from $195 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings miss. The company saw some volume headwinds and lower price from cost pass-through in Q3, though the buyside expectations were likely lower given headwinds in Auto and Aerospace strikes, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

