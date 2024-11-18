Quaker Houghton names Joseph Berquist as CEO, succeeding Andy Tometich

Quaker Houghton (KWR) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Joseph Berquist as CEO and President, and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Berquist, who succeeds Andy Tometich as CEO and President, most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Quaker Houghton. Since joining Quaker Houghton in 1997, Berquist has been instrumental in the execution of the company’s growth. In 2008, he was promoted to the company’s executive leadership team as Managing Director North America, where he drove several consecutive years of revenue and profitability improvement.

