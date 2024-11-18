News & Insights

Stocks

Quaker Houghton names Joseph Berquist as CEO, succeeding Andy Tometich

November 18, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Quaker Houghton (KWR) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Joseph Berquist as CEO and President, and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Berquist, who succeeds Andy Tometich as CEO and President, most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Quaker Houghton. Since joining Quaker Houghton in 1997, Berquist has been instrumental in the execution of the company’s growth. In 2008, he was promoted to the company’s executive leadership team as Managing Director North America, where he drove several consecutive years of revenue and profitability improvement.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KWR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KWR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.