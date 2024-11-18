Quaker Houghton names Joseph Berquist as CEO, succeeding Andy Tometich

Quaker Houghton (KWR) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Joseph Berquist as CEO and President, and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Berquist, who succeeds Andy Tometich as CEO and President, most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Quaker Houghton. Since joining Quaker Houghton in 1997, Berquist has been instrumental in the execution of the company’s growth. In 2008, he was promoted to the company’s executive leadership team as Managing Director North America, where he drove several consecutive years of revenue and profitability improvement.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on KWR:
- Quaker Houghton price target raised to $200 from $190 at Piper Sandler
- Quaker Houghton price target lowered to $180 from $195 at RBC Capital
- Quaker Houghton price target lowered to $205 from $210 at Seaport Research
- Quaker Houghton price target lowered to $182 from $190 at Deutsche Bank
- Quaker Chemical’s Share Repurchase Program: Balancing Investor Returns Amid Financial Constraints
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.