Quaker Houghton management to meet with Piper Sandler

Meeting to be held in Dallas on December 9 hosted by Piper Sandler.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on KWR:
- Quaker Chemical Appoints Joseph Berquist as New CEO
- Quaker Houghton names Joseph Berquist as CEO, succeeding Andy Tometich
- Quaker Houghton price target raised to $200 from $190 at Piper Sandler
- Quaker Houghton price target lowered to $180 from $195 at RBC Capital
- Quaker Houghton price target lowered to $205 from $210 at Seaport Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.