Quaker Houghton (KWR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $183.88, changing hands as high as $185.77 per share. Quaker Houghton shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWR's low point in its 52 week range is $138.6733 per share, with $221.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $185.27.

