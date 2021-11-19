Quaker Houghton Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KWR

In trading on Friday, shares of Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $247.72, changing hands as low as $246.88 per share. Quaker Houghton shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWR's low point in its 52 week range is $223.19 per share, with $301.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $247.94.

