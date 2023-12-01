Quaker Houghton Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KWR

In trading on Friday, shares of Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $181.57, changing hands as high as $184.42 per share. Quaker Houghton shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KWR's low point in its 52 week range is $138.6733 per share, with $216.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.33.
