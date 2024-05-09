News & Insights

Quaker Houghton Appoints Tom Coler To Succeed Shane Hostetter As CFO

May 09, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Quaker Houghton (KWR) announced Thursday the appointment of Tom Coler as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective June 10, 2024. Coler succeeds Shane Hostetter, who has held the role since 2021 and will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. Hostetter will remain at the company through August 4, 2024, to ensure an orderly transition.

Coler brings extensive experience in corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, corporate development, integration, transformation and implementing information technology solutions.

Currently, Coler is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Savage Companies, a privately held global supply chain and logistics service provider, a position he has held since October 2022.

Prior to joining Savage Companies, Coler served as Vice President, Finance for the Health, Hygiene & Consumables business unit from 2019-2022 and Vice President, Corporate Finance from 2017-2019 at H.B. Fuller Corp.

Previously, Coler served as Vice President, Finance for Polaris Industries from 2015 to 2017 and Senior Director, Finance from 2012 to 2015. Earlier in his career, Coler held various leadership positions within the finance organizations at Ecolab Corp. and Boston Scientific.

