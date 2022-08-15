Quaker Chemical's (NYSE:KWR) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.435 on the 31st of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.9%, which is below the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Quaker Chemical's stock price has increased by 36% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Quaker Chemical's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Quaker Chemical was paying a whopping 152% as a dividend, but this only made up 36% of its overall earnings. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 41.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:KWR Historic Dividend August 15th 2022

Quaker Chemical Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.96 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.74. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.1% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Quaker Chemical May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, Quaker Chemical has only grown its earnings per share at 3.3% per annum over the past five years. While EPS growth is quite low, Quaker Chemical has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Quaker Chemical's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Quaker Chemical you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

