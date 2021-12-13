Quaker Chemical's (NYSE:KWR) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 31st of January to US$0.41. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 0.7%.

Quaker Chemical's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Quaker Chemical was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 0.09% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 20%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Quaker Chemical Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:KWR Historic Dividend December 13th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.94 to US$1.66. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.9% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Quaker Chemical has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Quaker Chemical Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Quaker Chemical is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Quaker Chemical you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

