Quaker Chemical's (NYSE:KWR) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 31st of January to US$0.41. This takes the annual payment to 0.7% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Quaker Chemical's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Quaker Chemical's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 0.09% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 20%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Quaker Chemical Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:KWR Historic Dividend November 29th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.94 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.66. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.9% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Quaker Chemical has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. Quaker Chemical definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Quaker Chemical's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Quaker Chemical (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.