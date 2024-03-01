Quaker Chemical's (KWR) Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates in Q4

Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR recorded earnings of $1.12 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares with a loss of $4.24 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, earnings came in at $1.78 per share for the reported quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64.



Net sales fell around 4% year over year to $467.1 million in the quarter. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $467 million. Lower selling price and product mix as well as reduced volumes more than offset favorable currency swings.



The decreased in selling price and product mix was mainly due to index-based contracts as well as product mix, which more than offset targeted price actions.

Segment Highlights

Sales from the Americas segment fell around 7% year over year to $226.6 million in the reported quarter. It was above the consensus estimate of $217 million. Lower sales volumes as well as decreased selling price and product mix more than offset a favorable foreign currency translation.



The EMEA unit recorded sales of $135.7 million in the quarter, flat year over year. It was above the consensus estimate of $130 million. Higher sales volumes and favorable currency swings were offset by a decline in selling price and product mix.



The Asia/Pacific unit logged sales of $104.8 million, flat year over year. It was below the consensus estimate of $106 million. Higher sales volumes offset a decline in selling price and product mix as well as an unfavorable foreign currency translation.

FY23 Results

Earnings for 2023 were $6.26 per share. This compares with a loss of 89 cents per share a year ago. Net sales rose around 0.5% year over year to $1,953.3 million.

Financials

The company ended 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of around $194.5 million, up roughly 7% year over year. Long-term debt was around $730.6 million, down around 22% year over year.



Net operating cash flow was $279 million for 2023, up from $41.8 million a year ago.

Outlook

Moving ahead, Quaker Chemical expects current market conditions to continue through the first half of 2024. KWR remains committed to executing its enterprise strategy, earning new business with valued customers and positioning the company to deliver long-term profitable growth. It expects to gain from these actions this year and deliver another year of earnings growth.

Price Performance

Quaker Chemical’s shares are up 1.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 21.4% rise.



