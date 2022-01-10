Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Quaker Chemical Corporation's (NYSE:KWR) dividend will be increasing to US$0.41 on 31st of January. This takes the annual payment to 0.7% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Quaker Chemical's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Quaker Chemical was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 8.4%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 22%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Quaker Chemical Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:KWR Historic Dividend January 10th 2022

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.94, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.66. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.9% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Quaker Chemical has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. Quaker Chemical definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Quaker Chemical Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Quaker Chemical (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

