Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.41

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) will increase its dividend on the 31st of January to US$0.41. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.7%, which is below the industry average.

Quaker Chemical's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Quaker Chemical was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 4.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 21%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Quaker Chemical Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.94, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.66. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.9% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Quaker Chemical has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Quaker Chemical's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Quaker Chemical you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

