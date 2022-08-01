Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.435

Quaker Chemical Corporation's (NYSE:KWR) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.435 on 31st of October. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.0%, which is below the industry average.

Quaker Chemical's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Quaker Chemical was paying a whopping 103% as a dividend, but this only made up 29% of its overall earnings. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 32.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 23%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:KWR Historic Dividend August 1st 2022

Quaker Chemical Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.96, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.66. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.6% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

We Could See Quaker Chemical's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Quaker Chemical has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.4% per annum. Quaker Chemical definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Quaker Chemical is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Quaker Chemical (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

