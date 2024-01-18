Quaker Chemical (KWR) Stock Rallies 32% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Quaker Chemical Corporation’s KWR shares have rallied 32.3% in the past three months. Owing to the upside, the stock outperformed its industry’s rise of 13.4% over the same time frame. The company has topped the S&P 500’s nearly 9% rise over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s look at the factors driving this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

What’s Driving Quaker?

Quaker reported robust performance in the third quarter, surpassing expectations with adjusted earnings per share at $2.05, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. Despite a slight dip in net sales by 0.3% to $490.6 million, it exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $483.6 million. The company demonstrated resilience through higher selling prices, a favorable currency impact and an improved product mix.

In the EMEA unit, sales rose by 4% year-over-year to $139.6 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $129 million. This upside was driven by higher selling prices and a positive currency impact, although partially offset by lower sales volumes. The Asia/Pacific unit achieved sales of $105.1 million, a 2% increase from the previous year, surpassing the consensus estimate of $96 million, which can be attributed to increased sales volumes. However, the Americas segment experienced a 3% decline in sales, totaling $245.9 million.

The company consistently delivered positive earnings surprises in each of the last four consecutive quarters, with an average beat of 16.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $7.53 per share, indicating 28.3% growth from the previous year's reported figure. Earnings are also expected to register 17.9% growth in 2024.

KWR remains committed to executing its enterprise strategy as it collaborates with customers to provide value-added services and solutions. It is progressing to position the company to build upon its market-leading position by further differentiating its customer intimacy model and accelerating new business wins.

Quaker Houghton Price and Consensus

Quaker Houghton price-consensus-chart | Quaker Houghton Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Cameco Corporation CCJ, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and The Andersons ANDE, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cameco has a projected earnings growth rate of 156% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCJ’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 6.7% in the past 60 days. The stock is up around 89.2% in a year.

The consensus estimate for CRS’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.96, indicating a year-over-year surge of 247.4%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 47.6% in the past year.

ANDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed one, with the average earnings surprise being 32.8%. The company’s shares have increased 44.7% in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quaker Houghton (KWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.