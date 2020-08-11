Quaker Chemical (KWR) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR slipped to a loss of $7.7 million or 43 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020 from a profit of $15.6 million or $1.17 a year ago. The bottom line in the reported quarter was hit by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.



Barring one-time items, earnings came in at 21 cents per share for the reported quarter, down from $1.56 a year ago. It, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents.



Net sales went up 39% year over year to $286 million in the quarter. It, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $292 million. Revenues were driven by additional sales associated with the company's combination with Houghton International, Inc. and the acquisition of the operating divisions of Norman Hay plc.

Margins

The company’s gross profit in the reported quarter climbed around 30% year over year on the back of sales related to Houghton and Norman Hay. Gross margin for the quarter was 34%, down from 36.5% a year ago. Gross margin was affected by reduced volumes and the impact from fixed manufacturing costs.



Adjusted EBITDA was $32.1 million for the reported quarter, up modestly from $31.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $322.5 million, up nearly fourfold year over year. Long-term debt was $1,070.3 million, up from $11.8 million a year ago.



Net operating cash flow for the reported quarter was $24.5 million. For the first six months of 2020, net operating cash flow was $44.7 million, up from $22.4 million for the same period a year ago, aided by additional earnings from Houghton and Norman Hay.

Outlook

The company sees gradual sequential improvement as it progresses through the back half of 2020. It continues to expect full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be more than $200 million.



Quaker Chemical also expects its additional cost-savings actions, integration synergies, improvement in product margins and good cash flows to continue to help it amid the current challenging environment.

Price Performance

The company’s shares are up 25.2% over a year, compared with the 7.4% decline recorded by its industry.

Quaker Chemical currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



