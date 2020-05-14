Quaker Chemical (KWR) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR slipped to a loss (attributable to the company) of $28.4 million or $1.60 per share in the first quarter of 2020 from a profit of $13.8 million or $1.03 a year ago.



The bottom line in the reported quarter was hit by an impairment charge of $38 million related to certain intangible assets and a $22.7 million settlement charge associated with the termination of a U.S. defined benefit pension plan.

Barring one-time items, earnings came in at $1.38 per share for the reported quarter, down from $1.41 a year ago. It, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07.



Net sales surged 79% year over year to roughly $378.6 million in the quarter. It also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $370.1 million. Revenues were boosted by additional sales associated with the company's combination with Houghton International, Inc and the acquisition of the operating divisions of Norman Hay plc.



Margins



The company’s gross profit in the reported quarter climbed around 77% year over year on the back of sales related to Houghton and Norman Hay. Gross margin for the quarter was 35.4%, down from 35.9% a year ago. Gross margin was impacted by price and product mix largely due to reduced gross margins in the legacy Houghton business.



Adjusted EBITDA was $60.5 million for the reported quarter, more than doubling from $29.6 million in the prior-year quarter.



Financials



The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $316.4 million, up more than four fold year over year. Long-term debt was $1,076.3 million, up from $11.7 million a year ago.



Net operating cash flow for the reported quarter was $20.2 million, up around 1% from $20 million in the prior-year quarter.



Outlook



The company anticipates the second quarter to be the most challenging quarter of 2020 as many customers have significantly reduced or shutdown their production. It expects to see an improvement as it progresses through the second half of the year.



The company envisions its second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be down by nearly half of its first-quarter adjusted EBITDA. It also sees full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be more than $200 million.



Price Performance



The company’s shares are down 23% over a year, compared with the 27.1% growth recorded by its industry.







