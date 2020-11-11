Quaker Chemical (KWR) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.1% in Session

Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. The stock picked up sharply from the near-flat trend of $186.86 to $231.17 in the past one month time frame.



The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Quaker Chemical. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Quaker Chemical currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Quaker Chemical Corporation Price

Quaker Chemical Corporation price | Quaker Chemical Corporation Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Chemical - Specialty industry is Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

