Quaker Chemical (KWR) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you evaluated the performance of Quaker Chemical's (KWR) international operations for the quarter ending September 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this specialty chemical company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of KWR's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $462.27 million, declining 5.8% year over year. Now, let's delve into KWR's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Closer Look at KWR's Revenue Streams Abroad

Of the total revenue, $107.86 million came from Asia/Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 23.33%. This represented a surprise of +2.05% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $105.7 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $102.05 million, or 22.01%, and $105.09 million, or 21.42%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

EMEA accounted for 29.02% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $134.14 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -1.65%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $136.39 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $138 million (29.77%) and $139.62 million (28.46%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Quaker Chemical will post revenues of $467.98 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 0.2% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Asia/Pacific and EMEA to this revenue are 22.7% and 29.6%, translating into $106.07 million and $138.65 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $1.87 billion, which signifies a fall of 4% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Asia/Pacific at 22.2% ($415.38 million) and EMEA at 29.4% ($551.49 million).

The Bottom Line

The dependency of Quaker Chemical on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Quaker Chemical, bearing a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is expected to underperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Assessing Quaker Chemical's Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 2.4%, against an upturn of 0.4% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Basic Materials sector, which counts Quaker Chemical among its entities, has depreciated by 3.6%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 2% versus the S&P 500's 5.5% increase. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 0.1% over the same period.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Quaker Houghton (KWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.