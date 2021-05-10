Quaker Chemical (KWR) Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates in Q1

Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR recorded profits of $38.6 million or $2.15 per share in the first quarter of 2021, compared with a loss of $28.4 million or $1.60 a year ago.



Barring one-time items, earnings came in at $2.11 per share for the reported quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51.



Net sales rose around 14% year over year to $429.8 million in the quarter. It, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $385.8 million. The company saw higher sales across all of its segments.



Sales rose mainly due to increased volumes, including additional net sales from acquisitions of 3%, and favorable foreign currency translation impact of 3%. Volumes were driven by strong demand in the company’s end markets and market share gains. Additional net sales from acquisitions were mainly attributable to the buyout of Coral Chemical in late 2020.

Quaker Chemical Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Quaker Chemical Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Quaker Chemical Corporation Quote

Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $163.5 million, down roughly 48% year over year. Long-term debt was $859.4 million, down around 20% year over year.



Net cash used in operating activities was $12.6 million for the quarter.

Outlook

The company saw higher raw material prices in the first quarter and expects sustained increase in the second quarter. It expects the results for the second quarter to be lower on a sequential comparison basis due to the lag effect (lag between the price increase initiatives and raw material cost changes) on its gross margin and lower expected volumes. However, it sees gross margins to improve sequentially in the third and fourth quarters as its price increase actions catch up to increases in raw material costs.

Price Performance

Quaker Chemical’s shares have rallied 61.7% in the past year compared with industry’s 2.9% decline.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Quaker Chemical currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)



Better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Nucor Corporation NUE, Dow Inc. DOW and Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY.



Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of 228.4% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied around 143% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dow has a projected earnings growth rate of 261.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have shot up around 104% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Impala Platinum has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.6% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged around 253% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nucor Corporation (NUE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.