Quaker Chemical (KWR) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Quaker Chemical said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.74 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $205.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.85%, the lowest has been 0.53%, and the highest has been 1.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -5.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quaker Chemical. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWR is 0.18%, an increase of 4.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 18,258K shares. The put/call ratio of KWR is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.12% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quaker Chemical is 229.91. The forecasts range from a low of 212.10 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.12% from its latest reported closing price of 205.06.

The projected annual revenue for Quaker Chemical is 1,977MM, an increase of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,347K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 1,288K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,010K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 798K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 605K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 86.76% over the last quarter.

Quaker Houghton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemicals,specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others.

