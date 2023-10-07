Quaker Chemical (FRA:QUC) Price Target Increased by 5.92% to 224.10

The average one-year price target for Quaker Chemical (FRA:QUC) has been revised to 224.10 / share. This is an increase of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 211.56 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 210.88 to a high of 251.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.40% from the latest reported closing price of 149.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quaker Chemical. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUC is 0.18%, a decrease of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.17% to 17,166K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,065K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares, representing a decrease of 15.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUC by 18.92% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 957K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUC by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 906K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares, representing a decrease of 37.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUC by 32.94% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 601K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUC by 575.71% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 583K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUC by 85.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.