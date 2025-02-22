QUAKER CHEMICAL Earnings Preview: Recent $KWR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

QUAKER CHEMICAL ($KWR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $434,865,600 and earnings of $1.54 per share.

QUAKER CHEMICAL Insider Trading Activity

QUAKER CHEMICAL insiders have traded $KWR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID SLINKMAN (SVP - Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $285,260

JEEWAT BIJLANI (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) sold 645 shares for an estimated $107,056

QUAKER CHEMICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of QUAKER CHEMICAL stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

