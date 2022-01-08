Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Quaker Chemical's shares before the 13th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.41 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.66 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Quaker Chemical has a trailing yield of 0.7% on the current share price of $227.63. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Quaker Chemical can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Quaker Chemical has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 56% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:KWR Historic Dividend January 8th 2022

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Quaker Chemical's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Quaker Chemical is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Quaker Chemical has delivered an average of 5.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Quaker Chemical is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Is Quaker Chemical worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Quaker Chemical paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Quaker Chemical looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Quaker Chemical has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Quaker Chemical (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

