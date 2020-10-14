Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.395 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.6% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $192.98, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KWR was $192.98, representing a -7.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $208.26 and a 78.45% increase over the 52 week low of $108.14.

KWR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). KWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports KWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.42%, compared to an industry average of -10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KWR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KWR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 31.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KWR at 6.69%.

