Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.395 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KWR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $240.01, the dividend yield is .66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KWR was $240.01, representing a -20.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $301.99 and a 101.38% increase over the 52 week low of $119.18.

KWR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). KWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.22. Zacks Investment Research reports KWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.91%, compared to an industry average of 23.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KWR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KWR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 26.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KWR at 6.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.