Quaker Chemical Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR):

Earnings: -$75.96 million in Q4 vs. $18.13 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.24 in Q4 vs. $1.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.00 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.27 per share Revenue: $484.81 million in Q4 vs. $447.04 million in the same period last year.

