Markets
KWR

Quaker Chemical Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $15.24 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $7.81 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $23.70 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 85.0% to $391.29 million from $211.48 million last year.

Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $23.70 Mln. vs. $20.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $391.29 Mln vs. $211.48 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KWR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular