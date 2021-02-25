Quaker Chemical Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $48.47 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $15.24 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $29.25 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $385.85 million from $391.29 million last year.

Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $29.25 Mln. vs. $23.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q4): $385.85 Mln vs. $391.29 Mln last year.

