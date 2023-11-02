Quaker Chemical Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $33.67 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $25.87 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $36.93 million or $2.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $490.61 million from $492.22 million last year.

Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $33.67 Mln. vs. $25.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.87 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.89 -Revenue (Q3): $490.61 Mln vs. $492.22 Mln last year.

