Quaker Chemical Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR):

-Earnings: -$13.05 million in Q3 vs. $19.69 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.80 in Q3 vs. $1.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.26 million or $1.56 per share for the period. -Revenue: $325.13 million in Q3 vs. $222.02 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.