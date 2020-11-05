Quaker Chemical Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR):

-Earnings: $27.30 million in Q3 vs. -$13.05 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.53 in Q3 vs. -$0.80 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $27.75 million or $1.56 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.94 per share -Revenue: $367.22 million in Q3 vs. $325.13 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.