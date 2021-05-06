Quaker Chemical Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR):

-Earnings: $38.6 million in Q1 vs. -$28.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.15 in Q1 vs. -$1.60 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $37.9 million or $2.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.46 per share -Revenue: $429.8 million in Q1 vs. $378.6 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.