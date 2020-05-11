Quaker Chemical Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR):

-Earnings: -$28.38 million in Q1 vs. $13.84 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.60 in Q1 vs. $1.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $24.44 million or $1.38 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.10 per share -Revenue: $378.56 million in Q1 vs. $211.21 million in the same period last year.

