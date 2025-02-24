Quaker Chemical Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $14.19 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $20.20 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $23.57 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $444.09 million from $467.11 million last year.

Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.19 Mln. vs. $20.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $444.09 Mln vs. $467.11 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.