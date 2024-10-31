Quaker Chemical Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $32.35 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $33.67 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $33.98 million or $1.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $462.27 million from $490.61 million last year.

Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $32.35 Mln. vs. $33.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.81 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $462.27 Mln vs. $490.61 Mln last year.

