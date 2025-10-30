Quaker Chemical Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $30.46 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $32.34 million, or $1.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $36.27 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $493.84 million from $462.27 million last year.

Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.46 Mln. vs. $32.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue: $493.84 Mln vs. $462.27 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.