Quaker Chemical Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $34.885 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $29.346 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $38.232 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $463.567 million from $495.444 million last year.

Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $34.885 Mln. vs. $29.346 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.94 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $463.567 Mln vs. $495.444 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.