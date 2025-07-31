Quaker Chemical Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR):

Earnings: -$66.6 million in Q2 vs. $34.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.78 in Q2 vs. $1.94 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $30.0 million or $1.71 per share for the period.

Revenue: $483.4 million in Q2 vs. $463.6 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.