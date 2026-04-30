Quaker Chemical Corp. Announces Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $19.66 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $12.92 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $28.37 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $480.47 million from $442.91 million last year.

Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.66 Mln. vs. $12.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $480.47 Mln vs. $442.91 Mln last year.

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