Quaker Chemical and EV Fluids: Why APAC Wins Matter in 2026

Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR is showing pockets of growth, even as many end markets stay muted. The company’s outgrowth is being shaped by sustained share gains and electric vehicle (EV)-related wins, with Asia/Pacific (APAC) doing much of the heavy lifting.



That mix matters for 2026 because the company’s plan is built on scaling what is already working, while using self-help and integration discipline to protect margins.

The Emerging Growth Engine Inside a Mature Portfolio

KWR’s outgrowth thesis starts with share capture. Management expects 2-4% net share gains in 2026, with recent performance skewing toward the high end. That provides a path to grow even if underlying markets are flat to slightly down in the first half of 2026, followed by only a modest improvement in the second half.



APAC has been the clearest proof point. The region has led organic volume growth through 2025, and in the fourth quarter delivered its 10th consecutive quarter of organic volume growth. In a flat macro backdrop, consistency like that can become the differentiator.

Quaker Houghton Price and Consensus

Quaker Houghton price-consensus-chart | Quaker Houghton Quote

KWR’s EV OEM and Components as a Demand Pocket

Within APAC, KWR’s durable volume trend is tied to continued wins in electric vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and components. These programs tend to be process-intensive and service-heavy, which fits KWR’s model of formulated chemistries supported by local technical resources.



The fourth quarter of 2025 underscored the mix. APAC net sales rose 14.7% year over year, helped by 4% organic volume growth and a meaningful lift from acquisitions, primarily Dipsol. The headline is not one quarter. It is the run-rate: repeated organic growth through 2025, supported by EV OEM and component wins, keeps APAC positioned as the company’s growth leader into 2026.

KWR China Operations as a 2026 Inflection Point

The new China facility, scheduled to start in the second half of 2026, is a strategic lever, not just added capacity. Local manufacturing can directly support in-region wins, while reducing logistics complexity that can slow response times and dilute service performance.



That matters as the company scales. When underlying end markets are not providing much lift, execution often becomes the margin of victory. A smoother supply chain and tighter local support can help KWR deepen relationships with complex accounts and sustain the regional outgrowth pattern that has already been established.

Quaker Chemical’s Acquisition Tailwind Becomes Strategy Fuel

Acquisitions have shifted into a more predictable tailwind. The 2025 acquisitions added about $95 million of annualized revenues, and Dipsol alone contributed roughly $21 million to fourth-quarter net sales. KWR expects the full-year impact of the 2025 deals to lift 2026 sales by about 1-2%.



The bigger strategic value is capability and channel creation. Dipsol extends advanced surface-treatment capabilities and opens cross-selling channels across all regions. That fits KWR’s portfolio breadth, which spans multiple process-fluid categories and is delivered through three geographic segments that combine local service with global applications support.

Cross-Sell and Local Support Increase Share Capture

Cross-sell is where the pieces connect. With Dipsol expanding surface solutions, KWR can pursue broader account penetration rather than competing in isolated product lanes. That approach is designed to reinforce share capture even if baseline markets remain soft.



Localized technology support is an important enabler. APAC, EMEA and the Americas are structured to tailor the same portfolio to regional end markets, supported by segment-aligned technology and applications resources. As integration progresses and process harmonization continues, the company’s ability to execute cross-sell consistently across regions can become a repeatable share-gain engine.



For context, Ashland Inc. ASH and Innospec Inc. IOSP are two specialty-chemical peers in the same industry peer set. In a soft demand environment, relative execution and share capture can matter as much as broad end-market exposure. If APAC outgrowth continues alongside steadier execution and cost-savings delivery, KWR’s growth strategy can carry more weight in 2026.



KWR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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