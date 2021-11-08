Quake strikes off coast of Nicaragua, no initial reports of damage

Updates to add no deaths, major damages reported

SAN JOSE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Buildings shook in the Costa Rican capital San Jose on Monday after an earthquake measured at 5.8-magnitude by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) struck off the coast of neighboring Nicaragua, but there were no initial reports of damage.

The USGS said the quake hit off Nicaragua's Pacific coast at a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles), around 76 kilometers south-southwest of the seaside village of Masachapa.

Costa Rica's national emergency services said there were no immediate reports of damage from the temblor.

