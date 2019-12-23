Quake shakes buildings in El Salvador, no damage reported

SAN SALVADOR, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Buildings swayed in El Salvador's capital during an earthquake in the region on Monday evening, according to a Reuters witness.

There were no immediate reports of damage, according to El Salvador's civil protection agency. El Salvador's environment ministry registered a 4.7 magnitude quake, according to preliminary information.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.