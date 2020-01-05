US Markets

Quake rattles southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, no damages

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published

A strong earthquake struck the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca late on Saturday, near to the Pacific coastline and the neighboring state of Chiapas, prompting security protocols to be activated.

Recasts with data from U.S. Geological Survey, no reports of injuries or damage

MEXICO CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A strong earthquake struck the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca late on Saturday, near to the Pacific coastline and the neighboring state of Chiapas, prompting security protocols to be activated.

Oaxaca's civil protection agency said there have been no reports of damages.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.8 and its epicenter was located 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) south of the town of Santo Domingo Zanatepec in Oaxaca at a relatively deep 97.2 kilometers.

The Mexican seismological service had initially said the quake measured 6.5, but then revised that figure down to 6.0.

The governor of Oaxaca Alejandro Murat said on Twitter that security protocols have been activated following the quake.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Additional reporting by Diego Ore, Dave Graham and Noe Tores)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140; Reuters Messaging: anthony.esposito.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular