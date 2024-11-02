Quaint Oak Bancorp Reports Improved Q3 Earnings

Quaint Oak Bancorp ( (QNTO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Quaint Oak Bancorp presented to its investors.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services company headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania, primarily operating through its subsidiary, Quaint Oak Bank, which provides various banking services across multiple regions in Pennsylvania.

In the third quarter of 2024, Quaint Oak Bancorp reported a net income of $243,000, representing a significant turnaround from a net loss of $255,000 in the same period last year. For the first nine months of 2024, the company achieved a net income of $1.2 million, reflecting a 38.5% increase compared to the previous year.

Key factors contributing to the improved financial performance include a reduction in interest expenses, increased non-interest income, and a decrease in non-interest expenses. The company also experienced a notable increase in non-interest income, driven by gains from the sale of loans and strategic divestitures, such as the sale of its interest in Oakmont Capital Holdings, LLC.

Despite some challenges in the small business lending sector and an increased allowance for credit losses, Quaint Oak Bancorp maintained a strong total risk-based capital ratio of 13.86%. Additionally, there was growth in stockholder equity, and the company continued to prioritize shareholder value through dividend payments.

Looking ahead, Quaint Oak Bancorp remains focused on sustaining healthy capital ratios and pursuing long-term profitability to enhance shareholder value, as outlined by its management strategy.

